East Chicago woman dies after jumping out of moving vehicle during argument with boyfriend: police

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An East Chicago woman has died after she jumped out of a moving vehicle during an argument with her boyfriend, officials say. 

According to the East Chicago Police Department, on Saturday just before 1 a.m., the 21-year-old woman and her 25-year-old boyfriend, also of East Chicago, were driving home from Chicago in the area of Dickey Road and Park Street when the incident occurred. 

The boyfriend told police that they were arguing about him attending another game with his friends when the woman allegedly opened the front passenger door of the moving vehicle and stepped out. 

The man immediately stopped the vehicle and noticed his girlfriend was unconscious and lying in the street. 

Nearby witnesses driving by stopped to help, call 911, and perform CPR until medics arrived. 

Police arrived to find the unresponsive woman near the curb and bleeding from her head. 

The woman was transported to St. Catherine Hospital, where she died. 

The names of those involved are being withheld pending family notification, officials said. 

The case is being handled as a death investigation.

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

First published on June 1, 2024 / 5:25 PM CDT

