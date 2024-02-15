Early voting in Chicago for Illinois primary starts Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Voters can now cast their ballots in the race for the white house.

Early voting for the presidential primaries begins Thursday at two locations.

At 9 a.m. voters can visit the Chicago Board of Elections office at 69 W. Washington St. and the downtown Supersite at 191 N. Clark St. Those sites will stay open until March 18.

Early voting in Lake and McHenry opened last week. it will be available in all 50 wards on March 4.

The Illinois presidential primary election day is Tuesday, March 19.