DuPage County reports first human West Nile virus death of 2026

DuPage County, Illinois, on Tuesday announced its first West Nile Virus death of 2026.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported there had been three West Nile deaths statewide in 2026 as of Tuesday, Oct. 6, also including one in the city of Chicago.

In DuPage County, there have been six human cases of West Nile in 2026, compared with 14 in 2025. There was also one West Nile death in DuPage County in 2025.

"We are deeply saddened to share news of the first West Nile virus-related death in DuPage County this year," Adam Forker, executive director of the DuPage County Health Department, said in a news release. "Please remember to take simple steps to stop mosquito bites so you, your family, and your neighbors can stay safe."

Further information about the person who died — including the person's gender, age, and specific municipality of residence — was not released.

Public health departments advise people to:

Use Environmental Protection Agency-registered insect repellent with ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus.

Eliminate standing water.

Keep grass and weeds short so mosquitoes can't hide.

Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing that keeps skin covered when out between dusk and dawn.

Make sure all screens, windows, and doors are tight-fitting and without holes, and use air conditioning rather than opening windows when possible.

Consider avoiding outdoor activity during peak mosquito hours if immunocompromised.

West Nile virus is spread to humans through bites from mosquitoes that have contracted the virus by feeding on infected birds.

Most cases of West Nile virus in humans are either mild, or show no symptoms, meaning many cases go unreported. Eight out of 10 people infected do not develop symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The worst year in Illinois for West Nile was 2002, when there were 884 cases across the state, and 67 deaths — 42 of them in Cook County.