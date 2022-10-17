Watch CBS News
Student athletes donate more than 1,000 books to Englewood elementary school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A South Side school has thousands of new books on its shelves thanks to some local students. 

More than a dozen local student athletes volunteered their time Sunday morning, delivering more than 1,000 donated children's books to Dulles Elementary. 

Before Sunday, Dulles in West Woodlawn didn't have a library. 

Now, thanks to those students, there will be 24 mini libraries set up around the school. 

Organizers say their work isn't done yet. They are working to help other schools in need of resources in the near future. 

