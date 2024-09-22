Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek driver, vehicle in hit-and-run of bicyclist in Cicero

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for the driver and vehicle that struck a bicyclist in Cicero Saturday morning.

The crash happened just after 3 a.m. at the intersection of 39th Street and Cicero Avenue.

Police said the vehicle was traveling southbound on Cicero Avenue at the time of the crash and continued to flee southbound from the scene afterward. The victim suffered serious injuries.

The vehicle was described as a brown 2017 Chevrolet with Illinois plate number EQ47678, with front-end damage. One of the plates was left at the scene of the crash. It was last seen on eastbound I-55 and Kedzie Avenue.

hit-and-run-vehicle-wanted.png
Chicago Police Department

Any with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

