Driver killed after running red light, struck by SUV on Chicago's Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver was killed early Sunday morning after running a red light and was hit by an SUV on the city's Southwest Side.

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of West 47th Street in Archer Heights.

Chicago police say the driver, only identified as a male, was traveling southbound in a silver sedan when he disregarded a traffic light and entered the intersection. At this time, the white SUV, also driven by a male, traveling northbound struck the sedan.

The sedan driver suffered severe trauma from the crash. He was treated by fire crews who arrived on the scene. He was taken to Mt. Sinai, where he died.

It's unclear if the SUV driver was hurt in the crash.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigating.