Driver dies after being shot, crashing into parked cars on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 38-year-old man is dead after being shot multiple times inside his car in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. 

The shooting happened just before midnight in the 2400 block of East 91st Street. 

Chicago police said the victim was shot twice in the arm and once in the chest. He then hit multiple parked cars before jumping a curb and stopping near 90th and Yates.

The victim was unable to provide details about the shooting. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and later died.

No arrests have been made.

Area 2 detectives were investigating. 

First published on May 16, 2024 / 7:32 AM CDT

