Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Bishop Ford at I-80

Police investigate crash that killed one on Bishop Ford

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was killed Tuesday evening in a three-vehicle wrong-way crash at the junction of interstates 94 and 80 in the south suburbs.

Around 6 p.m., the driver of a car was headed the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway at I-80, Illinois State Police said. The car hit a truck tractor head-on, and then hit another vehicle, state police said.

The driver of the wrong-way car was dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

As of 9:30 p.m., the ramp from southbound I-94 to eastbound I-80 remained closed, state police said.