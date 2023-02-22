Driver killed in wrong-way crash on Bishop Ford at I-80
SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (CBS) -- One person was killed Tuesday evening in a three-vehicle wrong-way crash at the junction of interstates 94 and 80 in the south suburbs.
Around 6 p.m., the driver of a car was headed the wrong way in the southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway at I-80, Illinois State Police said. The car hit a truck tractor head-on, and then hit another vehicle, state police said.
The driver of the wrong-way car was dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
As of 9:30 p.m., the ramp from southbound I-94 to eastbound I-80 remained closed, state police said.
