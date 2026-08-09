Driver killed when car goes off road, crashes in Lisle, Illinois

A person was killed when a crash hit multiple mailboxes and a tree in the west Chicago suburb of Lisle early Sunday morning.

At 2:51 a.m., Lisle police were called to the 900 block of Maple Avenue after a Ford F-150 pickup truck went off the road while headed west.

The pickup truck hit multiple mailboxes and then a tree, police said. The 33-year-old man who had been driving the pickup truck was found unresponsive and trapped inside.

He was taken to Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, where he was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured.

Lisle police were investigating the crash on Sunday along with the MERIT Major Crash Reconstruction Team and the DuPage County Coroner's office.