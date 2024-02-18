Wrong-way driver hurt in multi-car crash on Chicago expressway
CHICAGO (CBS) – One person was hurt after a wrong-way crash on the Stevenson Expressway Sunday morning.
Illinois State Police said just before 3 a.m., troopers responded to a three-vehicle crash with injury on southbound I-55 north of Harlem Avenue.
Preliminary information revealed a car was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic when it struck a tow truck – causing it to strike a third car.
The driver of the first car was taken to a local area hospital with injuries in unknown condition.
No further information was available.
