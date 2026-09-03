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Driver hospitalized after crash involving car, truck on I-90 in Chicago's northwest suburbs

By Josh Hernandez

/ CBS Chicago

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A driver was hospitalized early Thursday morning in a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

At 5:48 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 90 at Beverly Road in Hoffman Estates. A car and a semi-trailer truck were involved, state police said.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

One lane of eastbound I-90 was shut down after the crash.

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