Driver hospitalized after crash involving car, truck on I-90 in Chicago's northwest suburbs

A driver was hospitalized early Thursday morning in a crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

At 5:48 a.m., Illinois State Police were called for a three-vehicle crash on eastbound Interstate 90 at Beverly Road in Hoffman Estates. A car and a semi-trailer truck were involved, state police said.

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital with injuries, state police said.

One lane of eastbound I-90 was shut down after the crash.