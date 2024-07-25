Driver hits pedestrian after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver struck a pedestrian after being shot on Western Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood Thursday evening.
At 6:28 p.m., the 35-year-old man was driving on Western Avenue just south of 47th Street when he was shot in the arm, police said.
The victim lost control of his car and hit a 19-year-old pedestrian—who was initially reported in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.
The driver self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital, also in good condition.
There was no one in custody Thursday evening. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.