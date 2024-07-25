Watch CBS News
Driver hits pedestrian after being shot on Chicago's Southwest Side

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver struck a pedestrian after being shot on Western Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood Thursday evening.

At 6:28 p.m., the 35-year-old man was driving on Western Avenue just south of 47th Street when he was shot in the arm, police said.

The victim lost control of his car and hit a 19-year-old pedestrian—who was initially reported in good condition at Mount Sinai Hospital.

The driver self-transported to St. Bernard Hospital, also in good condition.

There was no one in custody Thursday evening. Wentworth Area detectives are investigating.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

