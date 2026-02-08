Driver hits Illinois State Police squad car on Route 53 in Chicago's northwest suburbs

An Illinois State Police squad car was struck and damaged on Route 53 in Chicago's northwest suburbs.

State police said at 3:46 a.m. Sunday, an ISP trooper was pulled over in a squad car on the right shoulder of Illinois 53 northbound at Algonquin Road, on the cusp of Rolling Meadows and Schaumburg. The trooper was assisting a stranded driver, and the squad car emergency lights were on, state police said.

A black Dodge Ram pickup truck failed to slow down and hit the rear driver's side of the squad car. The Dodge also struck the car whose driver the trooper was helping, state police said.

Illinois State Police

The Dodge continued north on Route 53 for about 200 yards and then stopped due to the damage it had sustained. The driver bolted, state police said.

The trooper and the stranded driver were out of their vehicles at the time the pickup truck hit their vehicles, and they were not hurt, state police said.

State police said this was the third Scott's Law-related crash of 2026.

Scott's Law, also called the Move Over Law, requires drivers to move over when approaching any emergency vehicle or any vehicle with its emergency lights on.

Anyone who violates Scott's Law faces a fine of a minimum of $250 and a maximum of $10,000 for a first offense. A violation that results in someone being injured results in a driver's license suspension of six months to two years.