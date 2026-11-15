Driver cited after crashing into police cruiser conducting traffic stop on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Three people, including two Chicago police officers, were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a police cruiser on DuSable Lake Shore Drive early Sunday morning.

Police say a 32-year-old driver rear-ended a squad car that was on the shoulder during a traffic stop just before 12:30 a.m.

The impact pushed the cruiser into the car police had pulled over. The driver also sideswiped another s-u-v.

Two officers and the 32-year-old driver were taken to the hospital and are expected to be ok.

Citations were issued to the driver.