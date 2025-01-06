Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run of 44-year-old woman in Waukegan, Illinois

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) — A driver was charged in a deadly hit-and-run of a pedestrian on New Year's Day, Waukegan police announced on Monday.

Victor Rivas-Martinez Jr., 22, of Waukegan, was arrested and charged with failure to remain on the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, not having a valid driver's license and no proof of insurance.

Police said on Jan. 1, patrol officers responded to the area of Lewis Avenue and Jenkinson Court for a report of a person down by the side of the road. Arriving officers found a woman, later identified as Tiffany Thomas, 44, of North Chicago, unresponsive on the east side of Lewis Avenue. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officers found some of her belongings and vehicle debris around the northbound lane and parkway until just South of Monroe Street.

An autopsy by the Lake County Coroner's Office indicated that she died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver, later identified as Rivas-Martinez, left the scene prior to the officer's arrival, police said.

Investigation into the crash led to information on the offending vehicle, a gray 2003 Toyota sedan located in Waukegan. The vehicle had damage consistent with the crash, and evidence was located at the scene.



The vehicle was towed to the Waukegan Police Department and secured pending a search warrant for processing. On Jan. 2, a search warrant was obtained for the vehicle to be processed.

Rivas-Martinez told officers that he had hit a raccoon, which damaged his vehicle, but police said it was not consistent with the damage to the vehicle.

Martinez appeared in court on Jan. 2. No further information was released.