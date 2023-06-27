Watch CBS News
Driver charged in crash that split SUV in two in West Lawn

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A driver has been charged in a crash that split an innocent driver's car in half in the West Lawn neighborhood last week.

Marvin Bonilla, 25, was charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to give information or render aid, and was ticketed for driving an uninsured vehicle and failing to reduce speed.

Video shows a Ford Mustang spin off to the side after it strikes the victim's Toyota sport-utility vehicle at 59th Street and Pulaski Road. Police said Bonilla got out of the Ford Mustang and left. before he gets out and walks away.

He was later found due to the injuries he suffered.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition. His car was severed in two.

CBS 2 has found Bonilla has a history of reckless driving.

First published on June 26, 2023 / 10:57 PM

