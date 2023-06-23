Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver attempts to flee after crash critically injures man in West Lawn

By Cory McIntyre

/ CBS Chicago

Man critically injured in crash
Man critically injured in crash 00:21

CHICAGO (CBS) --  A car crash sent two people to the hospital in the West Lawn neighborhood Friday morning. 

The 25-year-old driver in a Ford Mustang hit a 50-year-old man in a Toyota SUV traveling at high speeds, in the 4000 block of West 59th Street.

After the crash, the 25-year-old attempted to get away but was later found due to his injuries. 

The 50-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition. 

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 9:43 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.