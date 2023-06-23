Driver attempts to flee after crash critically injures man in West Lawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A car crash sent two people to the hospital in the West Lawn neighborhood Friday morning.

The 25-year-old driver in a Ford Mustang hit a 50-year-old man in a Toyota SUV traveling at high speeds, in the 4000 block of West 59th Street.

After the crash, the 25-year-old attempted to get away but was later found due to his injuries.

The 50-year-old was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.