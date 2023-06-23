New details on horrifying West Lawn crash splitting SUV in two

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A horrifying crash Friday morning split an innocent driver's car in half.

That driver was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. The person that hit him walked off the scene.

CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports from West Lawn where this all happened with a new video of that reckless driver.

In the video, you can see the car spin-off to the side after it struck the victim's vehicle. The person in the car gets out and just walks away.

A 360 turn, landing a car on the curb of Pulaski. Surveillance video captures the driver getting out, and seems to hug another person on the scene. Then they walk away.

Across the street, the majority of the damage. A car split in half because of the impact of that first car. In it, police said was a 50-year-old man. He was taken to Christ Hospital around 4:45 Friday morning.

"The front bumper is all squished in, almost to the driver."

Leonardo Moreno works right next to where the first car ended up.

"The car was going in circles. Gets out, gets scared spooked, probably sees the camera, and runs away. Maybe too afraid to deal with it or just didn't want to face reality."

CBS 2 looked into the person registered to that car. Police haven't filed any charges, so CBS 2 is withholding their identity.

But they have a history of reckless driving, charged on May 3 of 2021 with failing to reduce speed, using a cell phone while driving, failure to stay in their lane and leaving the scene. among other charges.

At last check, the victim in this crash was still in critical condition. The driver of the first car was later located. They also went to Christ Hospital.It's not clear if they were seriously injured.