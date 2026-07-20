McHenry Outdoor Theater celebrates 75 years in operation, hosting "golden ticket" contest

The McHenry Outdoor Theater opened 75 years ago, once known as the Skyline Drive-In.

Three-quarters of a century later, it's still drawing crowds as a classic summer tradition in the age of streaming.

It takes a lot more than popcorn to prepare for a movie night at the McHenry Outdoor Theater. These days, people get creative—some even put together a spread, canopy, and blankets.

On a good day, 600 to 700 cars fill the gravel lot. For many, this is a summer tradition that spans generations.

"I started coming when I was 17 with my friends and then, you know, I kept coming every year," said Kleira Ocana.

"I used to bring dad up when he was his age," said Michelle Schindler.

"My earliest memory in life is here at this theater, seeing 'Star Trek III' and 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' with my mom and dad and sister," said McHenry Outdoor Theater owner Scott Dehn.

Those memories are what Dehn has been working to preserve since buying the theater in 2000. Back then, movies were still shown on 35-millimeter film.

But as the industry went digital, the future of the drive-in was uncertain.

"They don't make new films on 35mm," Dehn said.

About 15 years ago, the McHenry Outdoor Theater could've gone under if it weren't for a contest that won them their digital projector.

Theatergoers rallied to help the drive-in win a projector worth more than $200,000.

Now, the theater is one of only about 300 drive-ins still operating across the country.

"You don't get to experience this stuff the way society is going nowadays. It's unbelievable that this place is still open," said Jacob Howley.

Because while the technology has changed, the reason people come hasn't. The chance to share a movie with family, friends, and hundreds of strangers who, for a few hours, feel like neighbors 75 years later.

"It takes a giant screen to take you from looking at the screens in your pocket, but it works and so I think it's worth continuing," Dehn said.

To celebrate the anniversary, the theater will give the first 75 cars free admission on Tuesday, July 21, and Thursday, July 23, to showings of the live-action "Moana" and "The Odyssey."

As part of the theater's "Golden Ticket" promotion, one winner will receive a ticket good for every movie, every season, for the next 75 years. To sign up for the giveaway, visit goldenagecinemas.com/goldenticket.