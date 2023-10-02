Dress for Success making a difference for Chicago women

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One local organization is making sure everyone has the chance to look good and feel good.

"Dress for Success" provides women with lower incomes with free professional attire with the goal of securing employment.

Its director, Dawn Matune said in addition to clothes, they also provide the tools women need to be successful in the workforce, including interview skills training and monthly seminars.

"Typically the women we serve are single moms of multiple children and are the main breadwinners in their families. So women who are reentering the workforce or are newly employed are able to get an interview outfit or a week's worth of clothing," Matune said.

You can donate clothes or money by visiting the Dress for Success website.

