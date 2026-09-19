Angel Reese has 31st double-double to help Dream beat Sky 106-81

Angel Reese had 23 points and 10 rebounds to extend her WNBA single-season record for double-doubles to 31 and lead the Atlanta Dream to a 106-81 victory over the Chicago Sky on Saturday night.

The Dream (28-14), who have won three straight and nine of 11, moved a half-game ahead of Indiana, and pulled within a half-game of third-place Las Vegas in the WNBA standings. The top four earn home court in the best-of-three first round of the playoffs, which begin Sept. 27.

Reese was 9-of-13 shooting and added three blocks and two steals. Rookie Isobel Borlase had 18 points and three steals, both season highs, for Atlanta. Allisha Gray scored 17, Rhyne Howard 14 and Jordin Canada had 11 points and 10 assists.

The Dream shot 53% (36 of 68) from the field, were 13 of 26 from 3-point range and had 13 steals.

Gabriela Jaquez led the Sky (15-27), who have lost five straight, with 14 points. Aicha Coulibaly and Kamilla Cardoso scored 11 apiece and Courtney Vandersloot and Morgan Maly each added 10.

Rookie Sydney Taylor, who was averaging 13.8 points, scored two points on a jumper with about 5 1/2 minutes to play.

Atlanta used a 10-0 run to stretch its lead to 68-53 midway through the third quarter.

Borlase made three 3s in the first 87 seconds of the fourth quarter before Reese converted a three-point play to make it 95-71 with 7:35 to play.

Up next

Dream: Close out the regular season with games against New York on Monday and Wednesday.

Sky: Host Toronto on Tuesday.