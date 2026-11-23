After 93 years in business, the downtown Chicago staple Sky-Ride Tap is preparing to close at the end of the year.

On Friday, Nov. 13, the family of owner Kyriakos "Carl" Damianides announced on social media that the bar at 105 W. Van Buren St. will close Dec. 31.

The Sky-Ride is located on the ground level of two-story building called the Bock Building. The Chicago Board of Trade is across the street, and the Loop 'L' clatters overhead.

Speaking to former CBS News Chicago anchor and reporter Brad Edwards in 2022, Damianides said he was in no way offended by his establishment being called a dive bar.

"Not at all," Carl said in 2022. "I'm proud of it."

Carl was a Greek soldier. He served his country, and then came to the U.S. and to Chicago, where a buddy of a buddy introduced to him to the then-owner of the bar. Carl took over as the owner after that introduction in 1972.

The name Sky-Ride is a reference to an attraction at the 1933-34 Century of Progress Exposition.

In the years after taking over, Carl married and raised three girls. He survived the seedy red-light district years of the south end of the Loop, and today's uptick in crime. COVID caused a loss in business, but the bar persevered.

The proximity of trains, including the Van Buren Street Metra Electric station, has kept business coming. It also helps that Sky-Ride has a packaged goods license to sell beer to consume off-premises.

But a Block Club Chicago report indicated that the Bock Building was recently sold, and the current tenants are being asked to leave so the building can be renovated. That includes the Sky-Ride.

"From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU to everyone who has walked through those doors and supported my dad throughout the years," Damianides' daughter, Koula, posted on Facebook. "We've got a few weeks left, so come on in, belly up to the bar, raise a glass, and let's give The Skyride the send-off it deserves!"