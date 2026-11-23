A 13-year veteran of the Aurora Fire Department has now becomes its first ever female fire lieutenant.

Donna Smith has been with the AFD for 13 years. She joined in 2013, just the second woman ever hired to the department at the time, before being promoted to senior medic in 2023.

She was recently promoted to fire lieutenant because of recent retirements and clocked in for her first shift with that title on Monday.

Smith started her career in nursing and then as a paramedic, but after doing a ride along with AFD she and responding to a fire, she decided she wanted to pursue a career as a firefighter and paramedic. She has spent most of her career assigned to Fire Station 10.