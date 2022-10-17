Domestic battery charges dropped for Cook County judge after woman who accused him backs out

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Domestic battery charges against a Cook County judge have been dropped after the woman who accused him decided she didn't want to move forward with the case.

Sixth District Judge Carl Boyd works out of the courthouse in south suburban Markham. He was arrested at his Beverly neighborhood home last month.

Judge Carl Boyd Cook County Circuit Court

Chicago Police said at 10:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, a 57-year-old woman reported Boyd threw a glass bottle at the glass door window – which broke. Police said they saw a large cut to the side of the woman's face from the broken glass, and arrested Boyd on the spot.

He was charged with domestic battery causing bodily harm, a misdemeanor.

The Cook County State's Attorney's office said Monday that it contacted the woman who made the accusation against Boyd, and she said she did not wish to proceed with the prosecution of the case.

On Tuesday of last week, the state's Attorney's office asked a court to dismiss the case, as it cannot move forward without the woman's testimony. A judge granted the motion, and the case was dismissed.

The court cases over which Judge Boyd had been presiding were placed on hold after he was arrested and charged.

Judge Boyd's case also was referred to the Judicial Inquiry Board for an investigation. The Judicial Inquiry Board would then determine whether to file a complaint against Boyd with the Illinois Courts Commission, which has the power to reprimand, censure, or suspend Boyd, or even remove him from office.

It was not immediately clear how the dropping of the criminal charges would affect this investigation.

Boyd has spent the past decade as a Cook County judge.