$5,000 reward offered in Dolton murder investigation
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Friday, Cook County Crime Stoppers are renewing efforts to solve a 6-month-old murder case in the south suburbs.
Volunteers are handing out a flyer for Tavares Davis, affectionately known as the "funnel cake man."
Back in August, the 41-year-old was found shot and killed in Dolton near 155th and Drexel.
Investigators are hoping someone recognizes a person of interest.
Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for any information leading to an arrest.
