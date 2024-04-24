Dolton barbershop owner files lawsuit against village after being denied business license

Dolton barbershop owner says he was improperly denied business license, suing village

Dolton barbershop owner says he was improperly denied business license, suing village

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS)—A barbershop owner is suing the village of Dolton, along with mayor Tiffany Henyard and other village

leaders.

He is claiming they improperly denied him a business license.

In the lawsuit, Tyrone Isom Jr. claims he bought a property and renovated it to expand his business, but he "got the runaround" from the village after being told he would get permits and a business license weeks later.

Isom also claimed his license was denied because Mayor Henyard "did not want a barbershop" in the location but wanted the property herself.