Dolton barbershop owner files lawsuit against village after being denied business license

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

DOLTON, Ill. (CBS)—A barbershop owner is suing the village of Dolton, along with mayor Tiffany Henyard and other village
leaders.

He is claiming they improperly denied him a business license.

In the lawsuit, Tyrone Isom Jr. claims he bought a property and renovated it to expand his business, but he "got the runaround" from the village after being told he would get permits and a business license weeks later.

Isom also claimed his license was denied because Mayor Henyard "did not want a barbershop" in the location but wanted the property herself. 

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer at CBS 2 Chicago. Formerly of the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com, and Sportskeeda.

First published on April 24, 2024 / 9:46 AM CDT

