Dollar Tree in Matteson hit with fines for safety violations
MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) -- A local dollar tree will have to shell out big bucks for workplace safety violations.
The Department of Labor slapped the store in Matteson with $364,000 in fines.
Inspectors say the store had boxes blocking walkways and exits, stacks of unsecured and unstable merchandise and several fire hazards.
Dollar Tree has 15 days to contest the fines.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.