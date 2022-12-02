Watch CBS News
Local News

Dollar Tree in Matteson hit with fines for safety violations

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

MATTESON, Ill. (CBS) -- A local dollar tree will have to shell out big bucks for workplace safety violations.

The Department of Labor slapped the store in Matteson with $364,000 in fines.

Inspectors say the store had boxes blocking walkways and exits, stacks of unsecured and unstable merchandise and several fire hazards.

Dollar Tree has 15 days to contest the fines.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 7:24 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.