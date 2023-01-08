Firefighters rescue two dogs trapped inside house fire in Streamwood

STREAMWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Firefighters rescued two dogs who were trapped inside a house fire in Streamwood early Sunday morning.

Crews responded to a reported garage fire, in the 1200 block of Gulf Keys Road around 1:50 a.m.

Heavy fire was showing from the garage that is attached to the two-story home.

It was reported that the occupants had already escaped by the time crews arrived, but two dogs were trapped inside.

Firefighters found and secured both dogs who were unharmed.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined but the damage is estimated at $100,000.

Bartlett, East Dundee, and Hanover Park firefighters assisted at the scene.