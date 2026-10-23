Over 70 dogs rescued from Lemont hoarding situation; homeowner faces weapons charges

The Lemont Police Department said more than 70 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation from a home on McCarthy Road.

Police said they executed a search warrant Thursday on a home in the 800 block of McCarthy Road, related to a Firearms Restraining Order issued by a Cook County judge.

Police said before executing the warrant, they determined that the number of dogs present at the home posed safety concerns for officers. Cook County Animal Control and the Cook County Sheriff's Office's Animal Cruelty Unit both were called in to help.

The homeowner was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Police said they found 76 dogs living in the home and garage. They were rescued and removed with the help of Grundy County Animal Control, Palos Hills Animal Control, Bolingbrook Animal Control, Evergreen Park Animal Control and several local animal shelters.

The homeowner, 58-year-old Anderw Malk, was charged with several counts of animal cruelty and felony weapons charges, police said.