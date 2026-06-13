2 dogs rescued from Elgin house fire

Two dogs were rescued from a house fire in Elgin, Illinois, on Friday night.

The Elgin Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 900 block of Diane Avenue around 9:14 p.m. on Friday. The fire department said the fire started in a bedroom at the front of the house and extensive smoke damage was reported throughout the home.

Officials said the residents were not home during the fire but two dogs were rescued.

No injureies were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.