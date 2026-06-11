Dog stolen from car parked outside Target in West Ridge, owner offering $1K reward

Chicago police are looking for a 10-year-old dog that was stolen from a car parked in a lot in West Ridge Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the 10-year-old chihuahua/beagle mix named Baby was in a car parked in a lot in the 2100 block of W. Peterson Ave. around 12 p.m. Thursday when she was taken during a car break-in. Baby's owner said she was parked outside a Target store when her dog was taken.

CPD released a description of the suspect, who they say is a Black male 25 to 25 years old, 6 ft. to 6 ft. 4 in. tall and 160-180 lbs. with long dreadlocks. Police said he was wearing a white tank top, blue jeans and white shoes.

Baby's owner posted on their social media accounts that they saw people going through cars when she was taken, and that they sped away from the scene in a blue Nissan Rogue, but the cameras could not make out the plates. She said the car is missing a hubcap on the driver's side.

The owner said Baby weighs about 20 lbs. and has white socks on her paws. They are offering a $1,000 cash reward for her safe return.

If you have any information about Baby's whereabouts contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263, or the owner at 574-275-8660.