Dog rescued after fire in apartment building in Chicago's Albany Park community

A dog was rescued Wednesday after a fire in a large apartment building in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning in a courtyard building in the 3100 block of West Ainslie Street, at the northeast corner of the intersection with Troy Street.

Video from the scene after the fire was out showed broken windows and tree limbs ripped down. The extent of the damage from the fire was not immediately learned.

The Chicago Fire Department said a small dog in a cage was brought out of the building, but the dog was found one floor above where the fire broke out.

No people were injured or hospitalized in the fire, the CFD said.