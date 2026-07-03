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Man found dead after being attacked by dog on Chicago's South Side

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa Kaufman is an Emmy-winning digital news producer at CBS News Chicago. She covers breaking news CBSChicago.com.
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Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

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A man was found dead after he was attacked by a dog in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Thursday night. 

Chicago police said a 56-year-old man was found unresponsive in a yard in the 2000 block of West 47th Street just before 9 p.m.

Police said the man was pronounced dead, and a preliminary investigation determined the man had injuries caused by a dog attack. 

The circumstances surrounding the attack are unknown at this time. 

A death investigation is underway. 

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