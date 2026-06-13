Yoshinobu Yamamoto carries no-hit bid into 9th as Dodgers beat White Sox 7-1

Yoshinobu Yamamoto carried a no-hit bid into the ninth inning, sending the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Yamamoto retired his first 23 batters before Chase Meidroth reached on a two-out error on shortstop Mookie Betts in the eighth. Jacob Gonzalez then bounced to second, ending the inning.

But Tristan Peters hit a leadoff drive for the White Sox in the ninth. Peters drove a 96.6 mph fastball deep to right for his third homer.

After Edgar Quero flied out to center, Yamamoto (7-4) was replaced by Alex Vesia. The Japanese right-hander received a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 37,832 as he departed the mound.

The 27-year-old Yamamoto struck out seven in his fourth consecutive victory. He threw 109 pitches, 74 for strikes.

Max Muncy homered twice and drove in four runs for the Dodgers, who bounced back nicely after losing 8-2 in the series opener Friday night. Shohei Ohtani hit a leadoff homer in his return to the lineup after missing a game because of inflammation in his left knee.

Chicago had won eight consecutive home games for the first time since August 2020. Sean Burke (3-4) was charged with four runs and six hits in four innings.

Ohtani connected on a 1-0 fastball from Burke in the first. The 409-foot drive to right had an exit velocity of 109.6 mph.

It was Ohtani's fifth leadoff homer of the season and No. 29 for his career.

Betts singled with one out in the first, and Muncy hit a two-run shot to right-center for his 15th homer. Muncy tacked on another two-run shot in the eighth.

Up next

Emmet Sheehan (3-3, 4.70 ERA) starts for the Dodgers on Sunday in the series finale. Erick Fedde (1-5, 4.69 ERA) pitches for the White Sox.