DNC sets up for the big show at Chicago's United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) — In less than two months, the Democratic National Convention at the United Center will be packed with delegates from all over the country in August, and on Monday, DNC officials moved in.

No Bulls or Blackhawks on Monday, but there's branding of another kind at the United Center.

"We're so excited to continue that legacy by creating another iconic moment here, welcoming the 2024 Democratic National Convention," said Danny Wirtz, a United Center Joint Venture Executive Committee member.

The new logo for the 2024 Democratic National Convention was everywhere inside the South Atrium of the United Center.

DNC supporters celebrated the transformation with a 360 photo booth, holding a key to the stadium that the United Center handed over to the DNC.

Construction crews were revamping the arena, and seats where thousands of screaming fans once sat were removed. The DNC Executive Director credits his team for pulling this off.

"Kacy's leading the team that's going to transform this beautiful arena into our convention hall where we'll build the stage, literally and figuratively, for our president Biden and Vice President Harris and our party to tell their story," said Alex Hornbrook.

It might be a walk down memory lane for some. The United Center hosted the 1996 Democratic National Convention.

"Thank you so much. You have welcomed us every time we have come to this building," said Minyon Moore, Democratic National Convention Chair.

DNC officials also credit partners like Choose Chicago for helping them get to the finish line. Chairman of Choose Chicago, Glenn Eden, expects the DNC to contribute $150 million to the economy.

He also believes this will be the most inclusive Democratic National Convention.

"When you look at the caliber of vendors, we have the first African American prime contractor for the DNC that is here in Chicago. That alone is going to provide countless, numbers of jobs," Eden said.

DNC officials said they'll take over a month to finish.