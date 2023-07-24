Watch CBS News
Dixmoor gets $10M to fix water problems

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The state is handing over 10 million dollars to help fix water problems in south suburban Dixmoor.

Problems CBS 2 has been tracking for years.

After a water main break left residents without safe drinking water, village officials handed out bottles of water in February.

It's just one of several significant water main breaks the village has struggled with recently.

The $10 million in funding announced by the state will go towards improving pumping stations, replacing water valves, and installing larger water mains.

But last month, the village president told CBS 2 the costs will be much higher

The state also announced Dixmoor will receive an additional $4 million to replace lead service lines.

