Dixmoor handing out bottled water to residents experiencing issues
DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Dixmoor will be handing out cases of bottled water to people dealing with issues with their tap water.
Dixmoor's underground pipes are more than a century old often putting residents under "boil orders" whenever a pipe bursts.
The village is slowly working to permanently update its aging systems.
Until then, people who need water *now can get it at the Dixmoor Village Hall starting this morning at 11:45 a.m.
