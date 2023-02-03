Dixmoor handing out bottled water to residents experiencing issues

DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) -- Leaders in Dixmoor will be handing out cases of bottled water to people dealing with issues with their tap water.

Dixmoor's underground pipes are more than a century old often putting residents under "boil orders" whenever a pipe bursts.

The village is slowly working to permanently update its aging systems.

Until then, people who need water *now can get it at the Dixmoor Village Hall starting this morning at 11:45 a.m.