Dixmoor reveals plans for $14M in state money to fix water issues

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Dixmoor will reveal its plans to use $14 million from the state to fix its water issues.

CBS 2 has tracked the village's water main problems for years.

As recently as February, a water main break left residents without safe drinking water.

The village's mayor will formally sign the documents needed to jumpstart new water projects Thursday night.

Here are a few ways the village plans to use the state's money:

*Installing pump station improvements.

*Improving the existing ground storage reservoir.

*Building a 750,000-gallon elevated storage tank.

*Completing a water meter replacement program.

First published on July 27, 2023 / 7:07 PM

