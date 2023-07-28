Dixmoor reveals plans for $14M in state money to fix water issues
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Village of Dixmoor will reveal its plans to use $14 million from the state to fix its water issues.
CBS 2 has tracked the village's water main problems for years.
As recently as February, a water main break left residents without safe drinking water.
The village's mayor will formally sign the documents needed to jumpstart new water projects Thursday night.
Here are a few ways the village plans to use the state's money:
*Installing pump station improvements.
*Improving the existing ground storage reservoir.
*Building a 750,000-gallon elevated storage tank.
*Completing a water meter replacement program.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.