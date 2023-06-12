Groundbreaking Monday on Dixmoor's new water main infrastructure

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Crews in Dixmoor will break ground on the village's new water main infrastructure.

CBS 2 continues to report on Dixmoor's troubled water system. Back in February, thousands of water bottles were handed out to neighbors after cold temperatures caused pipes to burst.

Residents have continuously dealt with boil orders, school closures and water service shut-offs.

Cook Country President Toni Preckwinkle, along with a number of federal and local leaders, are expected to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 a.m.