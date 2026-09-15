Cook County School District 130 community call for cleaner schools during board meeting

Teachers in School District 130 in the southwest suburbs say they are teaching in filthy, unsanitary conditions.

This comes as roughly 30 custodians were let go last month. Now, teachers are demanding district leaders fix it.

An outside company has been hired to clean the schools in District 130, but there have been delays in getting those workers into the buildings. The teachers and their union want the custodians back.

Mold, mice, dirty bathrooms, overflowing trash cans and unattended animal carcasses are just some of the complaints from teachers in Cook County School District 130—serving Blue Island, Robbins, Alsip, and Crestwood.

"We have filthy floors, we have dirty bathrooms, we have missing supplies," said Sherri Roozee-Sera, president of the Blue Island Education Association.

The dirty conditions come as the school board voted last month to cut costs and part ways with about 30 union custodians. The district hired a third-party cleaning company.

"This is so disrespectful what they did to us," said former custodian Vicky Diaz.

Diaz is one of the dismissed custodians who says she wants her job back.

"The schools were not like that when we left. When they took us out, the schools were really good," she said.

At a packed Board of Education meeting, teachers, parents and students all called for cleaner schools and to re-hire the custodians.

"Because of what this board members have done, you have put our kids' health at risk," said parent Robert Roman.

"I ask you, please solve this problem soon because it's affecting everyone in the school," said student Melanie Velazquez.

"Feminine products are overflowing. Flies and cockroaches are now present," Roozee-Sera said.

Nicole Martinez is the Board of Education president and also a district parent.

"I understand why parents, teachers and community members are frustrated — I share that frustration," she said.

Martinez says pending background checks are delaying the new custodial company from starting. Meanwhile, teachers say they are left picking up the literal pieces.

"This process is taking longer than expected and we will not sacrifice student safety for speed."

"Bring those custodians back to work so we can have clean buildings," Roozee-Sera said.

The president of the Board of Education says she still has confidence in sending her kids to school in the district every day.

No decisions were made at Tuesday night's meeting.