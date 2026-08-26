Diamondbacks hit 2-run HR with 2 outs in 9th, Cubs lose

Pinch-hitter Ryan Waldschmidt hit a game-winning, two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to stun the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Tuesday night.

The D-backs pulled one game behind the San Diego Padres for the final NL wild-card spot.

Trailing 4-3 in the ninth, Tim Tawa coaxed a one-out walk from Jacob Webb to start the decisive rally. Ildemaro Vargas flew out to right field for the second out before pinch-runner Jose Fernandez stole second base. Waldschmidt — a rookie — then launched a no-doubt homer over the left field fence to set off a raucous celebration.

It was Waldschmidt's second walk-off homer of the season.

Arizona trailed 4-0 in the eighth before mounting a two-out rally against reliever Daniel Palencia. Gabriel Moreno hit a check swing RBI double that hugged the first base line and stayed fair before Geraldo Perdomo's two-run single cut the deficit to 4-3. Webb relieved Palencia and coaxed a ground out from Max Kepler to end the threat.

Ian Happ hit a three-run homer in the fourth to push the Cubs ahead 3-0. Michael Busch's RBI single in the sixth made it 4-0. Busch and Seiya Suzuki both had two hits.

The D-backs' rally ruined a great outing for Clay Holmes, who breezed through the D-backs' lineup, giving up two singles and two walks while striking out five over seven scoreless innings. The right-hander has given up just one earned run over his past 19 innings, spanning three starts.

Arizona's Brandon Pfaadt (7-2) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks, striking out three. He didn't allow a hit over the first three innings, but gave up a single and a double in the fourth before Happ's three-run homer.

<h2>Up next</h2>

The D-backs send LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4, 2.61 ERA) to the mound to face Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd (8-2, 4.15).