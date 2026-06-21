Lake County detectives rescue girl from man they say drove to Illinois from Georgia to meet her

Detectives from Lake County, Illinois, Sheriff's office rescued a girl under 14 from a grown man who had traveled from Georgia to meet her this weekend, authorities said Sunday.

At 4:40 a.m. Saturday, Lake County sheriff's deputies were called to unincorporated Gurnee for a report of a missing girl under the age of 14. Deputies learned the girl had never run away before, and it was especially concerning that she did so in the middle of the night, authorities said.

Sheriff's detectives learned the girl's cellphone was not functioning, and she could not be found through any of her electronic devices. Detectives also found that a 24-year-old man from Norcross, Georgia, named Jordy Alexis Fuerte Perez had been communicating with her, authorities said.

Detectives learned that Fuerte Perez had made plans to drive to Illinois from Georgia and pick up the girl, and evidence indicates he told the girl he wanted a "romantic relationship" with her, authorities said.

Detectives homed in on a vehicle that Fuerte Perez may have been driving, and found the vehicle at the Independence Grove Forest Preserve near Libertyville, authorities said. Both Fuerte Perez and the girl were in the car in a parking lot when detectives arrived at 6 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

The girl did not appear to be injured, but was taken to the Lake County Children's Advocacy Center for specialized advocacy and attention, authorities said.

Fuerte Perez was charged with two counts of solicitation of child pornography, and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, namely cocaine. More charges ar likely, authorities said.

"This type of case is a parent's worst nightmare. Our Criminal Investigations Division took this case seriously and worked tirelessly from the moment the girl was reported missing until she was safely located," Lake County Sherif John Idleburg said in a news release. "While there will undoubtedly be a long road to recovery and healing, I am grateful the victim was found safe and is physically okay. I am proud of everyone who played a role in rescuing this young girl and bringing the offender to the first steps of justice."

Fuerte Perez was due in court on Sunday morning. The Lake County State's Attorney's office is asking to have him held while awaiting trial.