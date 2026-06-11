Des Plaines police investigating death of Rosemont man found in Lake Opeka

Des Plaines police said they have opened an investigation into the death of a man found floating in Lake Opeka Wednesday.

Police said they were called to Lake Park just before 8:15 p.m. for a report of a male floating in the water. When they arrived they found people in the park already trying to help, including one person who got in the water to bring the body to shore.

First responders said they tried to resuscitate the man but were not able to and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was identified as 61-year-old Jorge Ramirez-Contreras from Rosemont. Police said the investigation is in early stages, but at this time they don't suspect foul play.