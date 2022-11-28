Victims of Des Plaines crash identified as father and daughter

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The victims of a crash in Des Plaines have been identified as a father and daughter who were killed while walking to their car.

Kimberly Karsen, 41, and her dad Neal Greenfield, 80, were struck and killed by a vehicle as it left the roadway and crashed into a building. Police have identified that driver as Buncen Morales, 71, of Des Plaines.

The car then crashed into a building.

Three other people, including two children were hurt in the crash Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 400 block of East Northwest Highway around 12:16 p.m.

Des Plaines Police said a 2007 Honda Utility vehicle, driven Morales was traveling eastbound on Northwest Highway when he crossed the westbound lanes of traffic, exited the roadway, and struck the building. Police said Morales told investigators he suffered a medical emergency before the crash.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing. Charges have not been filed.