2 dead, 3 injured after car crashes into building, causing gas leak in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill (CBS) – Two people are dead, and three others including two children are hurt after a car crashed into a building in Des Plaines Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened in the 400 block of East Northwest Highway around 12:16 p.m.

Des Plaines Police said a 2007 Honda Utility vehicle, driven by a man, 71, was traveling eastbound on Northwest Highway when he crossed the westbound lanes of traffic, exited the roadway, and struck the building.

Two pedestrians, a woman, 42, and a man, 80, were struck by the vehicle as it left the roadway, police said.

They were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was also transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was also occupied by two children at the time of the crash. Neither suffered serious injuries.

Streets are closed off in the area due to a gas leak from the building. Des Plaines Fire Department is working with Nicor to secure the area.

Investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in this incident.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing. 

