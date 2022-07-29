'It's problematic': Des Plaines council decides on development; residents raise safety concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a sight repeated all along Metra's rail lines.

Residential and retail buildings, some several stories high, popping up around the train stations in the surrounding suburbs.

A new development in that vein is up for a vote next week in Des Plaines and the city thinks it's a smart move. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra spoke to neighbors who say it is -- just not in the spot it is slated to be built.

The surest sign of a well loved neighborhood is the longevity of those who call it home.

"Twenty-one years."

"My wife and I have lived in Des Plaines since 2003."

"We've lived in Des Plaines 21 years."

But their pride in their city's being put to the test.

"We were pretty surprised. Shocked, I think would be the term," said Des Plaines resident Tom Lovestrand.

By an effort to build up Des Plaines' downtown.

"What they're trying to do is shoehorn 10 pounds of mud into a five pound bag," added Des Plaines resident Rick Grubb.

At issue, a lot at Webford Avenue and Graceland, with city owned parking and two buildings belonging to the local paper. Aldermen have given initial approval to change the zoning for a $35 million development. A seven-story mix of residential and retail, with 131 units and a restaurant downstairs.

All these neighbors can see, along with others opposed across the city, are safety concerns.

"Given the high, greatly increased traffic that would be from the building going in and the building they're proposing, we consider this to be a highly dangerous site," noted Des Plaines resident Marian Cosmides.

Beyond added traffic, they've challenged the development due to possible blind spots from the building on busy roads. The structure being built out within feet of Metra's UP Northwest line, and worry that due to the tracks, it would be tough to access to certain apartments in an emergency.

"It's problematic," said Grubbs.

But Des Plaines' City Manager said the opposite. Michael Bartholomew agreed to speak to CBS 2 by phone and said those concerns are not founded. He cited traffic studies, and an assessment from the Des Plaines Fire Department that gave the initial plans a green light.

He said the project is in line with what Des Plaines economic is looking to do: draw more people into downtown to live and spend money. These neighbors don't disagree.

"We're really eager to have development, this is just the wrong thing in the wrong place," said Lovestrand.

It's a matter of what they feel is the right kind and size of project, in the right place.

"Find a different way to make this an appealing thing that will attract more people too," Grubbs said.

More people to fall in love with Des Plaines like they did. Des Plaines City Council meets Monday night and could decide to finalize the zoning to move the project forward. Those against it plan to attend.