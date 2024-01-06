Department of Streets and Sanitation deploys salt trucks as snow falls across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Department of Streets and Sanitation deployed salt spreaders overnight in response to the snow showers and flurries falling across the city on Saturday.

The city says salt spreaders will focus on addressing ice along Chicago's arterial routes and on DuSable Lake Shore Drive to ensure they are safe and passable for emergency vehicles, public transportation, and motorists. The snowfall can cause slick roads, especially on pedestrian areas such as sidewalks and stairways.

As CBS 2 Meteorologist Robb Ellis reported, snow showers for Saturday will result in less than an inch of additional accumulation but to expect Winter Storm Watches to be posted by Sunday afternoon as a potential wintry storm could arrive on Tuesday

The city says Street and Sans staff will continue to monitor the weather and ground conditions and will adjust resources if and when needed.

Residents are urged to drive and walk according to conditions if they need to travel.

View the city's fleet in real-time by visiting the City of Chicago's website.