Demolition begins at long-vacant Tinley Park Mental Health Center outside Chicago

Old mental health center torn down in Tinley Park, Illinois

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- An abandoned mental health center in southwest suburban Tinley Park has been an eyesore for years — and has even become a public health concern.

But a new chapter began Thursday demolition began at the abandoned institution.

The site had been in limbo since the Tinley Park Mental Health Center was closed and abandoned in 2012.

The 280-acre mental health center property, which was owned by the State of Illinois, first opened in the 1950s. But it was shuttered as a cost-cutting measure.

The institution sat vacant — becoming not only an eyesore in the middle of the village, but a source of criticism from residents who said it was public health hazard.

Asbestos and high levels of mercury would later be found — not to mention costly water leaks on the site, creating an apparent haven for mosquitos.

"They said it was one of the most significant breeding grounds of mosquitoes in the south suburbs, so that has been removed," said Tinley Park-Park District project manager Michael Maloney.

Despite a long tug-of-war to acquire the site, the Village of Tinley Park lost out in a bid to purchase the property from the park district, which bought the land from the state for just a dollar.

In the process, the park district also secured $15 million in state funds to pay for the site's cleanup.

While the timeline for completion has not been set, the park district's long-term vision for the site includes a half dozen multipurpose athletic fields, a domed sports complex with a running track, open green space, and a pond.

"We are committed to making this a wonderful opportunity to expand and enhance the lives of people of all ages," said Tinley Park-Park District Board Commissioner Lisa O'Donovan.

Construction at the mental health center site will happen in three different phases, with demolition and environmental cleanup being a top priority. That alone will last till the end of the year.