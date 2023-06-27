Watch CBS News
Tinley Park wants state to sell site of former mental health facility for $1.00

Tinley Park wants state to sell site of former mental health facility for $1.00
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's been called an eyesore and a safety hazard, and on Tuesday, Tinley Park leaders want the state to take action to sell a former health facility.

For about a decade, village leaders said the building standing on 280 acres in Tinley Park has gone to waste. Now, they're urging Governor JB Pritzker to sell the site to Tinley Park's park district.

The opening price? Only $1.00 

Supporters said the deal would give the village the chance to turn the land into a recreational space, while also saving taxpayers money. 

First published on June 27, 2023 / 11:29 AM

