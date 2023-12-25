Delays, frustration persist at Chicago airports this Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Travelers this Christmas Day were still feeling the impacts of flight cancellations the day before.

The total number of cancellations Sunday night was 198 at Midway and 24 at O'Hare. Southwest Airlines was affected in particular Sunday.

While Southwest pinned the blame on the foggy weather Sunday, we heard from some that a staffing shortage was also a major factor.

Christmas Day the third day Brenda Straughter was at Midway, trying to catch a flight to Texas to see her family. She said her Saturday flight was canceled because of the fog, and her flight on Sunday was canceled because there wasn't a pilot.

"All of my medication – I take two different types of blood pressure pills. I haven't took them in two days because they lost my luggage," Straughter said. "Upstairs says my luggage is in Texas. I'm here in Chicago. Downstairs says it's still here. "You got a million suitcases down there. It's terrible."

As of late Monday, there had been 146 delays and 18 cancellations at O'Hare. At Midway, there had been 107 delays and 10 cancellations.